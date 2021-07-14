The Columbia Regional Airport saw a 386.6% increase in passengers through the month of June, according to its website.
The monthly passenger total was 15,669, the highest number of passengers so far this year.
June 2020 saw just 3,344 passengers, an 86.3% decrease from 2019 when more than 24,000 passengers flew out of Columbia Regional.
The airport has not only seen an increase of passengers, but is also increasing its flights.
American Airlines will have five departures per day, and United Airlines will have two departures per day.