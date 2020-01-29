Columbia Regional Airport has significantly increased the number of passengers it’s served over the past few years.
According to the airport’s 2007-2019 report, from 2018 to 2019 there was a 9% increase in those boarding flights, rising from 121,691 to 132,648 .
“We’ve already surpassed expected growth,” said Steven Sapp, Columbia’s Community Relations director .
This is a large leap from where the airport was just a decade ago. In 2009, the airport was used by less than a fifth of the number of passengers who took flights in 2019.
“We were trying to decide if we should turn the lights off and lock the doors,” Sapp said.
At that time, the airport became subsidized by the Essential Air Service Program (EAS), federal government-funded life support for small airports, according to Sapp.
With this boost, the airport was able to get back on track. It is now a national airport with flights to three of the five major hubs in the U.S.: Chicago, Denver and Dallas.
Dramatic increases in passenger traffic came in 2017, when United Airlines became the second major carrier to operate from the airport. That same year, American Airlines began flying jets with larger capacity to and from Columbia.
According to Sapp, the airport proceeded to implement an aggressive master plan to improve the airport, which included large changes to its infrastructure.
A large part of the airports success can be attributed to “following to the T that master plan,” Sapp said.
The final part of the plan is building another terminal at the airport.
The terminal, which is envisioned at 63,000 square feet, is a far cry from the current 19,000-square-foot terminal.
The new terminal will be much more modern with four new boarding gates, according to Sapp. Construction will start on the airport in summer 2020, and it is expected to be finished in 2022, according to the airport’s website.
“People still think of it as a small airport,” Sapp said. But according to Sapp, the airport’s ticket prices are competitive with those of Kansas City and Saint Louis airports.
“It all started off as a grass field,” Sapp said.
But now the Columbia Regional Airport is so much more.