American Airlines will resume direct flights between Chicago and Columbia and add a third flight between Columbia and Dallas/Fort Worth on Thursday.
United Airlines will resume direct flights between Columbia and Denver on Aug. 1.
On Wednesday, American Airlines had two flights between Dallas/Fort Worth and Columbia, and United Airlines had direct flights between Columbia and Chicago, according to the COU website.
The airport had to reduce its number of flights because of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing fewer people to fly.
The airport is also working to build a new terminal, which is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2022 and include more flight options to Chicago, Denver, Dallas and Charlotte.