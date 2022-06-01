Columbia Regional Airport's new website went live Wednesday, along with social media updates to compliment the new design.
The new color scheme features shades of blue, navy and orange, as opposed to the red, purple and orange of the past logo and website. An orange wing completes the "A" in Columbia and also appears in the new COU logo, representing the airport's identifying code.
The site homepage features the wing of a plane and a background of clouds, like the viewer is looking out the window of a plane.
The two main tabs in the middle of the home screen highlight departures and arrivals, with an animation of a plan taking off and landing when the mouse hovers over each tab, respectively.
The dropdown control hub at the top of the screen includes information on flights and airlines, photos and updates of the new terminal, traveler information and a search bar. There is also an alerts tab that provides updates, news and general notifications about the airport.
The home screen also includes Columbia's real-time weather, and information for the traveler when they arrive to the airport. Parking and transportation information are also available on the home screen.
Airport manager Mike Parks said the new terminal is expected to be operative by Labor Day this year.