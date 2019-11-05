Columbia resident Ann Covington has been elected to the board of trustees of the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Her election came on Saturday, according to a SHSMO news release.
Covington became the first female to serve on the Missouri Supreme Court in 1989, and was named Chief Justice in 1993.
In addition to her position as a board member for the SHSMO, Covington also works as a curator emerita for MU.
In addition to Covington’s election, Virginia J. Laas of Joplin was elected by the board of trustees as president of the SHSMO for a three year term, according to the release.
Laas becomes the second female to serve as president of SHSMO. The first female, Avis Tucker, held the position from 1992-95, according to the release.
Laas has been on the board of trustees for SHSMO since 1995.
“I have watched this organization take giant leaps forward over the past 24 years,” Laas said in the release. “Just like the Apollo 11 moon landing that we celebrated on its golden anniversary in July, we, too have moved heaven and earth to be where we are today.”
The SHSMO was founded in 1898, and works to collect, preserve, publish and make available materials related to all aspects and periods of Missouri history, according to the SHSMO website.
