A Columbia resident was killed in a car crash Thursday night on Interstate 70.
Lacy Jordan, 67, died at the scene of the crash around 10 p.m. near the Clark Lane exit.
Brandon Darris, 51, was headed eastbound on I-70 with Jordan in the back passenger seat when Darris' 2018 Chevy Equinox experienced mechanical issues, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Michael Landis, 52, was driving behind Darris and hit the back of Darris' car.
After the collision, Darris' vehicle came to a stop in the median.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Darris experienced minor injuries. Landis was not injured. Neither Jordan nor Darris were wearing seatbelts, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has more information should contact the Columbia Police Department.