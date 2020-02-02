One person died in a shooting that injured two victims early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the city.
Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34, died after receiving serious gunshot wounds, according to the release. Columbia police arrived on the scene at approximately 2:35 a.m., where he and another victim were transported to a local trauma center. Kitchen was pronounced dead there.
The second victim was a 30-year-old unidentified woman, who was receiving medical treatment at the time of the release. Her condition was unknown at the time of publication.
The shooting took place in the area of 19 N. Fifth St., which is the address for Vibez Lounge and Soul Food Restaurant. A person of interest was detained by Columbia Police Department, the release said.
The Violent Crime Task Force will also investigate the case. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
