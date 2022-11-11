Veterans Day was marked across the city Friday at a number of memorial celebrations that honored U.S. military service.
At the Boone County Courthouse on Friday, a wreath-laying ceremony and medal presentation was conducted by the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation and the Daughters of The American Revolution
About a dozen people gathered for the ceremony, including Julia Goodell, a representative for the Columbia chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also an Army Signal Corps veteran.
Goodell was one of several people placing individual wreaths representing different veterans organizations in front of the Boone County War Memorial.
"I really appreciate it when people do recognize the service and sacrifice of our men and women in the military," Goodell said.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred announced that the county would be taking part in Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative where government buildings are illuminated in green lights in the evening hours this weekend to raise awareness.
Aldred, who served as a signal officer of the 175th Military Police Battalion in the Missouri Army National Guard, reflected on what the holiday means to him.
"Today is a day to reach out to individuals, to really try and connect," Aldred said. "For me personally, it's calling up friends who are in the service, either retired or out, and kind of check up on people."
Several members of the ROTC at MU were assigned to hold vigil at the veterans memorial from 11 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. Army ROTC cadets Sabien Kent and Jake Hoffman were on the support shift to manage recruits conducting the vigil.
"A big part of Veteran's Day, like Memorial Day, is giving remembrance to those who have served and those that have fallen as they were serving as well," Hoffman said.
Later Friday, the hum of bagpipes echoed across Lowry Mall as the MU Student Veteran Association set up a makeshift stage in front of Memorial Union.
The celebration this year honored both veterans and the 100th anniversary of the cornerstone laying at Memorial Union. Built following the end of World War I, the building features the names of Mizzou students and staff who have given their lives in service to the nation.
President of the MU Student Veterans Association Crystal Wiggins led the ceremony near the Union archway.
“We would be remiss not to remember their sacrifices,” Wiggins said.
Ken Hines, a bagpiper for the U.S. Coast Guard for over 20 years, participated in this ceremony as a way to pay his respects “to those who fought and died for the Republic we live in today.”
The MU Student Veterans Association took the opportunity to reinitiate the old MU tradition of placing a wreath under the tower of Memorial Union “in honor of the students, faculty, and staff members of MU who have given their lives for this country,” Wiggins said.
Speaker Richard Barohn, a retired Air Force Lt Col, shared in his speech that his service made him a better man and a better citizen.
“Over the last century, our veterans have served around the world in many conflicts, defining what the United States stands for,” Barohn said. “To me, what the United States stands for is freedom.”
Toward the end of his tribute, Barohn paid tribute to the over 400 student service members on MU’s campus, highlighting the importance of the coming sacrifices they may face.
“Our debt to them cannot be expressed in mere words,” Barohn said.