Columbia residents demonstrate on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

A demonstrator raises the peace sign to motorists driving by on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Signs encouraged drivers to “honk for peace” and other messages condemning the war in Ukraine.
Sidney Yaeger listens to the speaker on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Yaeger, a sophomore at Mizzou, volunteers at Peace Nook on Fridays and was able to attend this protest because of it.
John Betz looks down while talking into the mic on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Betz, a Vietnam war veteran, shared his experiences of war and called for an end to the violence in Ukraine.
Christine Doerr helps to set up prior to the protest starting on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. The protest was organized by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and co-sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and the Charlie Atkins Chapter of Veterans for Peace.
About 20 demonstrators gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building for the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday afternoon. Protestors gave impassioned pleas for an end to the war and called for an armistice as cars honked in solidarity.
"We are at a very dangerous moment," Mark Haim, Director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and an organizer of the event, said. "Enough is enough. That is our message here today."
Haim also shared a letter he wrote to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on behalf of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
"We would urge you to use your influence, as a Senator, to press for an end to the Russo-Ukrainian War," the letter read.
The event was co-sponsored by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, the Charlie Atkins Chapter of Veterans for Peace and Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.
The coalition has organized a number of demonstrations to protest the war throughout its duration. In the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held rallies for peace every week.
John Betz, president of the Charlie Atkins Chapter of Veterans for Peace, expressed frustration with the United States' intervention in the war.
"Rather than killing people, we need to be using our tax dollars to treasure people," Betz said.
Despite calls for peace, the U.S. unveiled new sanctions against Russia this morning. However, Betz plans to continue protesting. "There are many, many communities that are doing what we're doing now."