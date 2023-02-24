 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia residents demonstrate on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Columbia residents demonstrate on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

About 20 demonstrators gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building for the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday afternoon. Protestors gave impassioned pleas for an end to the war and called for an armistice as cars honked in solidarity.

"We are at a very dangerous moment," Mark Haim, Director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and an organizer of the event, said. "Enough is enough. That is our message here today."

Mark Haim speaks to the crowd

Mark Haim speaks to the crowd on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Roughly 20 people were in attendance.
A demonstrator raises the peace sign to motorists

A demonstrator raises the peace sign to motorists driving by on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Signs encouraged drivers to “honk for peace” and other messages condemning the war in Ukraine.
Christine Doerr helps to set up prior to the protest

Christine Doerr helps to set up prior to the protest starting on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. The protest was organized by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and co-sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and the Charlie Atkins Chapter of Veterans for Peace.
John Betz looks down while talking into the mic

John Betz looks down while talking into the mic on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Betz, a Vietnam war veteran, shared his experiences of war and called for an end to the violence in Ukraine.
Sidney Yaeger listens to the speaker

Sidney Yaeger listens to the speaker on Friday at the Keyhole in front of City Hall in Columbia. Yaeger, a sophomore at Mizzou, volunteers at Peace Nook on Fridays and was able to attend this protest because of it.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you