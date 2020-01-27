The U.S. Postal Service website promises that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom” could prevent them from distributing the packages and messages entrusted to them. But in the last week, some Columbia residents experienced a delay in mail delivery due to extreme winter weather.
Mary Stephenson, a Columbia resident with a self-described “rural mailbox,” reports that mail deliveries have been inconsistent in her neighborhood since Wednesday and she received deliveries only twice during the week.
The delay is a result of Friday’s snow storm, said Bart Green, Columbia’s postmaster.
“Some employees do use their personal vehicles and they don’t have four-wheel drive,” Green said. “For the safety and protection of our employees, we determined that it was not safe to deliver mail last Friday.”
There are two post office stations in Columbia, and Green said that the postal service uses workers from both locations to make deliveries.
“We got bad weather down here over the weekend,” Green said. “It’s difficult to get people out there, especially in those rural areas.”
Green said that any person with missing mail can contact the post office.
As of Monday afternoon, Stephenson had yet to receive her mail and has been unable to reach anyone at the post office.
“The highway is clear,” she said, “there’s no reason why they couldn’t have gotten out here.”
