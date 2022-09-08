Elizabeth Thompson, after seeing other states plan memorial jogs for Eliza Fletcher, decided to organize one in Columbia in memory of her high school friend.
After sharing the idea, Thompson realized that other runners and community members were interested in joining the vigil and running in Columbia.
“I want to show who Liza was, share the story of her passion for life, her passion for running,” Thompson said.
Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered during a run on Sept. 2 in Memphis, Tennessee. Fletcher’s murder has impacted people all over the country, with runners from other states sharing that they will also run in honor of Fletcher. Many runners are using #runforliza on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share support.
Fletcher is survived by her husband and her two children.
The gathering for the three-mile run is planned at 4:20 a.m. Friday, the hour and distance Fletcher used to jog.
Columbia runners who want to join will meet in the EatWell parking lot to do a prayer before starting to walk and run around downtown Columbia and the MU campus. People can join at any point, Thompson said.
The death of the 34-year-old mother and teacher has also sparked conversations about women’s public safety.
Thompson highlighted that women should be able to run and walk without the fear of being targeted and blamed.
“It wasn’t her fault for going out for a run at 4:20 in the morning. She was just doing what she loved to do,” Thompson said.
Thompson, who now lives in Columbia, remembered Fletcher as a light and an inspiration to others.
“She’s just got the biggest smile and her story’s not finished. I just can’t wait to see what happens with her legacy,” Thompson said.