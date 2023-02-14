Two Columbia residents involved in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Latoya Brown, 37, and Cedrick Goldman, 46, each pleaded guilty and admitted to being involved in a conspiracy where they made false claims of car accident injuries from 2017 to 2020, defrauding six insurance companies of a total of $1,234,581.
Both Brown and Goldman appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Jr. and admitted to filing false reports of sustained injuries to insurance companies, claiming that they were liable for any medical expenses.
Brown admitted to being involved in three incidents and receiving $44,269. Goldman admitted to one incident, receiving $14,900. According to the news release, instead of paying medical providers, they kept the insurance money for personal use.
Brown and Goldman now await a sentencing hearing and face a maximum sentence of 40 years or more in federal prison without parole.