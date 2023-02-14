Two Columbia residents involved in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Latoya Brown, 37, and Cedrick Goldman, 46, each pleaded guilty and admitted to being involved in a conspiracy where they made false claims of car accident injuries from 2017 to 2020, defrauding six insurance companies of a total of $1,234,581.

