Final results from a survey polling Columbia residents about distributing ARPA funds prioritize the issues of health care, affordable housing, homelessness, premium pay for workers and household assistance.
According to these results from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the top choice for allocating the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was access to health services, including mental health.
The second choice was affordable housing, followed by premium pay for workers, funding services for homeless residents, and assistance to households (food, utility, rental or cash assistance).
A total of $12.6 million in ARPA funding remains for the city to distribute, leftover from the $25.2 originally allocated. Residents were encouraged to fill out an online survey that will help City Council make its final decisions.
According to an email from Nate Fain, communication specialist for the city of Columbia, the survey received 5,070 responses. Because some were incomplete, the city is working with 4,470 responses from Columbia residents divided into zip codes.
Fain said there is a commitment from the city to facilitate a robust community engagement process to make final decisions about where the funds will ultimately be allocated.
Public Health and Human Services will next conduct focus groups to expand on the top priorities from the survey, Fain said.
He said respondents were asked to provide basic demographic information to successfully complete the survey, as well as questions to determine if they work, live, and/or own a business in Columbia.
Based on their answers to the demographic questions, respondents may have been asked follow-up questions about impacts to income, businesses, and/or personal lives.
"Lastly, all respondents were asked to rank their top three priorities for the remaining ARPA funding," he said.
The ARPA funds are intended to address health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city's website, more than half of the original ARPA funding has been allocated for homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care, mental health services and workforce development.