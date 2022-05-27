More trash and recycling bag vouchers will arrive in Columbia residents' mailboxes this June.
The vouchers will arrive the week of June 13, the city of Columbia announced in a news release Friday.
The June packet will include two vouchers each redeemable for a roll of 26 black trash bags and one voucher for a roll of 18 blue recycling bags.
Residents can redeem vouchers at Gerbes Super Markets, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's Foods, Schnucks and EatWell locations throughout the city. Vouchers are also redeemable at the city of Columbia utility customer service office at city hall.
The city-provided refuse bags are the only trash bags that the city will collect, though there is no limit on how many bags residents can place for curbside pickup. The city will not collect any bags without a city of Columbia logo.
Additional rolls of five trash bags are available for purchase for $10. The news release said the $2-per-bag fee covers costs such as employee salaries, vehicle maintenance and the landfill disposal fee.
If in need of additional recycling vouchers, residents can call WasteZero, the city's bag contractor, and the requested vouchers will be mailed to residences free of charge.
According to the release, vouchers should arrive by June 20. If the vouchers have not arrived by then, residents are instructed to contact WasteZero by phone or email.