Columbia residents railed against city-issued trash bags Thursday night during a second public comment meeting on the issue before it heads to the City Council on Monday.
The Columbia Solid Waste Department is recommending that the city repeal its requirement for residents to use city-issued trash bags. If Council approves the repeal, the city would no longer be required to provide bags and residents would be able to use any bags for their trash starting Jan. 2, as long as the bags weigh no more than 50 pounds. But, the city must decide before the end of this year to know whether it has to purchase more city-issued logo bags for 2023.
Utilities Director David Sorrell said the repeal could result in a $1.15 million reduction in expenses for the city.
Sorrell described the current system, implemented early last year, as a “pseudo pay-as-you-throw” system: Everyone pays the same monthly charge but residents pay $2 per city-issued trash bag once they have used all free bags provided by vouchers. Aside from having to look in multiple stores just to find city-issued bags, residents complained about their poor quality, which they said leads to purchasing more bags.
“It costs us a lot of money,” Columbia resident Nicole Nixon said. “Where do you make up for all the bags that are constantly ripping?”
Nixon, who has seven children, said her family spends at least $50 every time they buy trash bags. Sometimes she has to throw away three unusable bags in a roll, Nixon said.
“That’s $6 extra charge for those,” Nixon said. “The next time, that’s another $6 wasted down the drain.”
Residents questioned Sorrell about the bag vendor, WasteZero Inc. of North Carolina, asking about the possibility of using another company. Sorrell said WasteZero is the only vendor the city has found that is willing to provide vouchers.
Solid Waste Utility Manager Steve Hunt said WasteZero has refunded cases of defective bags and that the vendor assured the manufacturing process is the same as it was in the past.
“If you believe that those are the exact same bags, you’ve never used them,” Nixon said, drawing agreement from the crowd of residents. “They are not the same.”
While he doesn’t necessarily like the current system, Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, said that it is better than nothing.
Haim said a “pay-as-you-throw” system is necessary to incentivize large households to recycle as much as they can and to compost their food waste. Pricing trash bags provides an incentive to spend less on items that will produce more waste, he added.
“There’s a reason why we have the system,” Haim said. “The idea is to encourage people to produce less waste. And that’s a critical thing to do.”
He urged the city to improve the “pay-as-you-throw” system rather than get rid of it.
Resident Dick Otto said that if the city is expecting a large reduction in expenses from the possible repeal, it should also consider how it could save customers money. He would like a reduction in the flat rate for trash pick-up service, even if it is not significant.
Sorrell said the reduction in bag expenses could defer a needed rate increase caused by employee raises and fuel costs, but more analysis is needed before those decisions are made.
Kyle Rieman, the incoming Boone County auditor, questioned Sorrell on how the decision to move to the current system was made in the first place. He asked Sorrell if he has looked at any other cities participating in a “pay-as-you-throw” system.
Sorrell said he has not, but told residents that he would moving forward.
“They’re not making data driven decisions,” Rieman told the Missourian after the meeting. “They’re not sharing that with the community, sharing that with Council, saying, ‘Hey, here are the options.’”
Sorrell said the repeal does not consider roll carts, and recycling pick-up will continue on a biweekly basis at this time, as staffing shortages do not allow for a return to weekly recycling pick-ups.
Council will consider repealing the requirement for city-issued trash bags during its regular meeting on Monday, which begins at 7 p.m.