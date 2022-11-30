Columbia residents railed against city-issued trash bags Thursday night during a second public comment meeting on the issue before it heads to the City Council on Monday.

The Columbia Solid Waste Department is recommending that the city repeal its requirement for residents to use city-issued trash bags. If Council approves the repeal, the city would no longer be required to provide bags and residents would be able to use any bags for their trash starting Jan. 2, as long as the bags weigh no more than 50 pounds. But, the city must decide before the end of this year to know whether it has to purchase more city-issued logo bags for 2023.

