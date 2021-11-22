Some Columbia restaurants are staying open to provide an alternative choice to cooking at home this Thanksgiving.
Here are some places that will be open to serve diners on Thursday:
Glenn’s Cafe
Glenn’s Cafe is serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday. For $38, customers can get a Thanksgiving dinner with a choice of turkey, ham or both and two sides. There are three additional meal options for customers who do not want turkey. Reservations are not required, but the restaurant is expecting to be busy.
11Eleven
11Eleven is offering a Thanksgiving buffet for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets for lunch or dinner are $22, and reservations are required. Seats for the buffets are filling quickly, according to restaurant staff.
Truman’s Bar & Grill
Truman’s Bar & Grill will be open Wednesday until 1:30 a.m. for drinks, games and billiards. On Thanksgiving, they will be open from 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. A turkey and gravy dinner will be available for $12.95. Their full menu and bar will also be available. Truman’s Bar & Grill will also be open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served from 6 a.m to 2 p.m., and the full bar will be open.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans will have Thanksgiving specials from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, corn, gravy, green beans, pies, and a choice of biscuits, rolls or banana bread. There will be two specials available. The first includes a choice of turkey or ham, three sides and a slice of pie for $14.99. The other option is turkey and ham, three sides, and a slice of pie for $16.99.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral is offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet Thursday during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They will be offering a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, biscuits or cornbread, and pumpkin pie. Cracker Barrel will also have available pre-order and pickup Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve meals that serve 8-10 people and a Family Dinner that serves 4-6 people.
Thanksgiving at home
For those preparing a homemade traditional Thanksgiving meal, the Turkey Talk-Line is available throughout the holiday to answer any turkey-related questions. Professional “turkey experts” can be reached by calling 1-800-288-8372 or going to butterball.com for assistance with any cooking issues or to find a new recipe.
The Missourian reached out to a number of restaurants regarding their Thanksgiving plans. If your business will be open and offering a Thanksgiving special, please contact us and we will add you to the list online.