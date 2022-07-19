Pavement maintenance work will begin early Wednesday morning on several city streets, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.

Capital Paving, a contractor for the department, is scheduled to perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance on various streets including:

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you