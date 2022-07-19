Pavement maintenance work will begin early Wednesday morning on several city streets, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.
Capital Paving, a contractor for the department, is scheduled to perform mill and overlay pavement maintenance on various streets including:
- Curtis Avenue.
- Kentucky Boulevard.
- Burnam Avenue.
- Matthews Street.
- Dorsey Street.
- Willis Avenue.
- Range Line Street, between Business Loop 70 East and Rogers Street.
- Wilkes Street, between North Providence Road and North Seventh Street.
- and North Seventh Street, between Wilkes Street and Business Loop 70 East.
The crews plan to work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“No parking” signs will be posted a week before on all streets designated for treatment, according to the release. Parking will not be permitted on signed streets during working hours.
The maintenance will cause temporary lane closures, and traffic control signs and flaggers will provide assistance as needed for motorists to get through work zones.
The department advised motorists and pedestrians to proceed with caution in work zones and if possible, find alternative routes.
The mill and overlay process involves first milling off the top of the pavement surface before crews apply a layer of asphalt. In addition to creating a smooth driving surface, this process can extend the life of the roadway for an additional 6-20 years, according to the release.
Weather permitting, maintenance will be completed by 4:30 p.m. July 29.