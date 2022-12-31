Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve.
The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve.
The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
The bar, located on the top floor of the Hawthorn Bank building, 803 E. Walnut St. will be converted into an office space along with the floor below it.
The company taking over the lease has not yet been publicly named.
“This whole week people have been coming in to see us," said Shana Trager, general manager of Pressed. "So, as we go into this evening, we're excited to celebrate with everybody, and we're hoping that it's the most amazing event we've done so far. It's going to be bittersweet."
Pressed opened in October 2018, and co-owners David Baugher and Matt Beckett, who also own the Hawthorn Bank building, took over the bar in March 2021. Trager was in charge of the bar's day-to-day operations.
“It was a really tough decision for them (the owners). They did try to talk the client into different floors, but they were set on this one,” Trager said.
It was the first bar Baugher and Beckett owned together. Beckett said he will be sad to see it go, but he is happy for the new tenants.
“While Pressed has performed very well, and Shana has done a wonderful job, it wasn't about you, the performance of Pressed, the employees or anything like that. It’s an opportunity for us in that building,” Beckett said. “We've loved all the folks that work up there.”
Trager said she was happy to create an inclusive atmosphere at the bar. The thing she said she will miss most is the staff.
“The sad part is we were finally getting to a comfortable spot where everyone knew that they were welcome here,” said Alaura Mitchell, a Pressed bartender. "It was just fun. It was like hanging out with my friends here. It wasn't even like a job."
Beckett said Pressed will host two more private events the first week of January.
Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu