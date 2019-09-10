Columbia’s improvement district announces new executive director, director of operations
The Downtown Community Improvement District board announced it has named a new executive director and director of operations.
Nickie Davis, the new executive director, and Kathy Becker, the new director of operations, are both mid-Missouri natives and MU graduates.
Davis, the new overseer for the improvement district, is a small-business advocate with experience in marketing, event management and entrepreneurship. Davis is the organization’s former director of outreach. Under her new position as executive director, she will be focussing on larger projects, marketing and community relations downtown.
Becker is experienced with nonprofits and board management. As director of operations, she will focus on finance and tax management, operations within the organization and internal programs.
“I’m very excited to be working for the District,” Becker said. “Downtown Columbia is a great place to work.”
The District said in its press release that it believes the two will help improve communication and functions within the downtown area.
— Anna S. Peterson