Columbia’s improvement district announces new executive director, director of operations

The Downtown Community Improvement District board announced it has named a new executive director and director of operations.

Nickie Davis, the new executive director, and Kathy Becker, the new director of operations, are both mid-Missouri natives and MU graduates.

Davis, the new overseer for the improvement district, is a small-business advocate with experience in marketing, event management and entrepreneurship. Davis is the organization’s former director of outreach. Under her new position as executive director, she will be focussing on larger projects, marketing and community relations downtown.

Becker is experienced with nonprofits and board management. As director of operations, she will focus on finance and tax management, operations within the organization and internal programs.

“I’m very excited to be working for the District,” Becker said. “Downtown Columbia is a great place to work.”

The District said in its press release that it believes the two will help improve communication and functions within the downtown area.

— Anna S. Peterson

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 Studying news editing Reach me at anna.peterson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.