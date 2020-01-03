Bart Green could have gone into the military or off to college in 1998, but the Excelsior Springs native decided to follow in his father's footsteps to the postal service.
After 23 years in the industry, Green is slated to be sworn in as the 30th Columbia postmaster next Thursday at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
"It's a great move for (my family)," Green said in a phone interview Friday. "It's been an eye-opening experience."
Green has been the city's Officer-in-Charge when the former postmaster, Karla Rose, moved back to St. Louis to take a job as an operation programs support manager in 2018. He was officially chosen as Rose's successor last year.
A veteran in the industry, Green has worked various positions around Kansas and Missouri before coming to Columbia.
"My dad suggested it," Green said of his early career path. "And I decided to give it a chance."
He started as a clerk in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, in 1998. He was then a city letter carrier for seven years before becoming a customer service supervisor in 2005. Green started running larger facilities and took Officer-in-Charge positions at post offices in Nevada and Missouri.
For the last six years, Green has been the postmaster in Grandview, where he oversaw 36 employees at one facility. He also serves as the Area Vice President of the National Association of Postal Supervisors, encompassing Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas.
With years of customer service background, Green hopes to bring his work ethic to Columbia.
"My philosophy is that we do this for the customers," Green said. "We serve the public."
Green will oversee mail delivery, retail sales and customer service operations at four locations in Columbia, according to a Friday news release announcing his confirmation. The position is a new challenge for him, as he will manage over 200 employees in four facilities, he said.
"By far, it was the busiest peak season in my whole career," he said of the past holiday season in Columbia. "But I was proud of all the hard work we put in."
Green's installation ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Supervising editor is Galen Bacharier.