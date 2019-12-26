Columbia's Office of Neighborhood Services reported that volunteers shared 39,867 hours of service during fiscal 2019 and placed the value of that service at just above $1 million.
The office gave its annual report on volunteer hours to the Columbia City Council on Dec. 16. The number of hours reported was just above the number of hours clocked for last year's report, which was 39,204.
This year, the report said 11 departments in the city reported getting help from volunteers. Parks and Recreation continued to have the the largest amount of support, with a total of 16,122 volunteer hours contributed for 58 programs and activities. That was less than the previous year.
The Community Development and Utilities departments also clocked a high number of hours, much like last year. Community Development had 10,902 hours this year, while the Utilities Department reported 6,964 hours of service.
The annual report also noted that more than 6,000 residents volunteer with the city. That includes those who volunteer regularly or for one-time events.
Volunteers continued to stay busy picking up litter along streets and streams and in parks, collecting a total of 6,475 bags of litter.
A team of 40 recycling ambassadors spent time promoting waste reduction and teaching proper recycling, the report noted. Five volunteer compost workshop instructors held 14 compost workshops.
Volunteers also played an integral role in more than 30 events, including races, festivals, children's sporting events and Neighborhood Park Fun Days.
There are 100 landscaped spots through Adopt-A-Spot Beautification, with 95% adopted, according to the report. Last year, there was only a 94% adoption rate, and city staff was working to improve that to 95%.
The Live Well By Faith program in the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services grew this fiscal year, according to the report, with volunteers clocking almost 2,500 hours.
Teens in Action, a new program for high school students, was created to provide volunteer opportunities for teens.
The report said in addition to the volunteer hours, hundreds of volunteers share time on more than 40 boards and commissions that advise the City Council and staff.