The Salvation Army will distribute boxed fans to the Columbia community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the organization's parking lot at 1108 W. Ash St.
The distribution will work on a first come, first served basis, with each family receiving one fan while supplies last, according to a press release from the Salvation Army.
Westlake Ace Hardware will provide several hundred fans for the event, Lori Benson, director of community relations and volunteers for The Salvation Army Columbia Corps, said in an interview.
There are a few requirements needed to receive a fan. According to the press release, recipients must bring proof of income, proof of Boone County residence, an ID for everyone 17 or older in the household and proof of social security numbers for everyone in the household.
The organizers will practice public health precautions during the event with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Holding the event in their parking lot will help them follow social distancing guidelines, Benson said.