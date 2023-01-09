The Columbia School Board voted Monday night to extend Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s contract until June 2026.

Columbia Public Schools board member Suzette Waters asked the board to postpone discussion of Yearwood’s contract due to lack of evaluation by the board. Although the motion failed, Waters explained that she felt that Yearwood had not had proper evaluation as required by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and per the board’s rules.

