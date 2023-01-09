The Columbia School Board voted Monday night to extend Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s contract until June 2026.
Columbia Public Schools board member Suzette Waters asked the board to postpone discussion of Yearwood’s contract due to lack of evaluation by the board. Although the motion failed, Waters explained that she felt that Yearwood had not had proper evaluation as required by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and per the board’s rules.
“If we don’t stick with our policy, then why have them?” Waters said.
During discussion of Yearwood’s contract, board member Helen Wade noted that state law requires the board to review the superintendent annually, and that it takes time to execute a vision for a school district.
“It is no secret that being a superintendent in this day and age is no easy job,” Wade said.
Board member Jeanne Snodgrass said she was not able to submit an evaluation because of travel, but would like to be able to provide an evaluation to Yearwood before she votes to extend a contract.
Board member Katherine Sasser spoke said she would be abstain from the vote. Her main concern was the lack of evaluation.
“It is because I care about Dr. Yearwood’s future, and this districts future, I will be abstaining from this vote,” Sasser said.
Board members all spoke positively of Yearwood’s performance, even members who abstained from the vote.
The extension was passed unanimously, with Sasser, Snodgrass and Waters abstaining.
“There is nothing in the policy that says the offer of extension of contact is tied to evaluation,” said Chris Horn, a board member and vice president.
Yearwood has been the superintendent since the 2021-2022 school year. The contract goes through June 2026 but does not specify exact salary amount.
During public comment, multiple members of the community came to speak highly of Yearwood. Many members spoke of how Yearwood has worked in communities with at-risk children.
Cameryn Jackman, a senior at Battle High School, spoke of how Yearwood has worked with her organization and has made a lasting impact on her.
“He reaches his hand out whenever he can. A lot of teachers in the school district do not do that,” Jackman said.
Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association President Kerri Stith gave a report to the board regarding concerns teachers have brought to her. She also praised the individuals that came to the meeting to share their support for Yearwood.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association will start bargaining for CPS teachers next week. President Noelle Gilzow said they would like to see a prioritization of student and staff safety.
Gilzow said she has heard from teachers regarding Yearwood’s extension, and teachers were not pleased that he has not had a robust review.
“I have received a lot of feedback from teachers who are dismayed at the apparent breach of protocol,” Gilzow said.
Basye not on ballot
The board also passed a sample ballot for its upcoming April 4 election. The ballot was approved unanimously, with Horn abstaining.
The sample ballot does not feature former state representative Chuck Basye, who filed to run for the board through the Boone County Clerk’s Office. School board candidates have to file through the district, and not through the County Clerk’s Office. Board President David Seamon listed off the current candidates who made the ballot and noted that seven members of the public signed up for candidacy.
The seven individuals are:
- Paul Harper
- John T. Potter
- Christopher (Chris) Horn
- Dean Peter Klempke Jr.
- James Edward Gordon
- John Lyman
- April Ferrao
“I still marvel that there are seven people who want to do this,” Seamon said.
Budget and Finance
The board’s Finance Committee presented finance information for the 2023-2024 school year in preparation for the upcoming budget session. Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, gave the presentation and noted that the district ended the year in a surplus in the teachers’ operating funds portion of the budget partially because of unfulfilled positions.
The revenues for the 2022-2023 school year are projected to be higher than previous years because the state stepped in to help fund transportation and also because of assessed property being increased. There was a large increase of 25% of personal property tax revenue, McAuthur said, which was most likely due to residents’ expenditures from stimulus checks.
Board members’ main questions centered around clarifications from McArthur’s report, but they also voiced concerns about the one-time payments the district has received recently eventually running out.
McArthur noted that the board should prepare to look at future years soon, as the district might need to go to voters and ask for additional tax revenues.
Nature School Agreement
The board also voted to authorize a lease purchase agreement for the Boone County Nature School Project. The Nature School Project is a partnership between the district and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
In September, the board approved a resolution that would allow the district to enter a lease purchase agreement for the Nature School. The resolution outlined that the purchase could not exceed $2.5 million.