The Human Rights Campaign has awarded Columbia with a perfect score and an all-star rating for its efforts in LGBT equality.
The national LGBTQ civil rights organization released its seventh annual Municipal Equality Index on Tuesday. The index measured 506 cities in the U.S. and analyzed municipal support for LGBTQ equality.
Eight cities in Missouri were scored, but only Columbia and St. Louis got the maximum possible score of 100, according to a news release from the city of Columbia. Kansas City scored a 99.
All three cities received all-star ratings. All-star ratings are given to cities that score high in states that lack comprehensive nondiscrimination laws for LGBTQ people, like Missouri.
“I’m proud that Columbia is leading the way in Missouri,” Mayor Brian Treece said in the release. “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we have nondiscrimination laws in place.”
In this year’s report, 88 cities received the maximum score and 59 cities received all-star ratings.
It comes as little surprise that Columbia scored highly on the index. This is the third year in a row Columbia received the top score. In October, Columbia also became the first city in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.
Since last year, 11 cities in the U.S. have banned conversion therapy, bringing the total number of cities that have passed a ban to 28, according to the index. Kansas City also banned conversion therapy for minors earlier in November, The Kansas City Star reported.
