Columbia residents are in store for a wild temperature swing after record warmth Wednesday afternoon was forecast to give way to a cold front that would bring the possibility of strong storms to the area.
The National Weather Service recorded an official temperature of 87 degrees at 2:54 p.m. at Columbia Regional Airport, besting the record of 86 degrees for April 8 that was set in 2001. MU's Sanborn Field Weather Station recorded a temperature of 86.6 degrees at 3:50 p.m.
The weather service forecast, however, predicted a cold front would move rapidly through the area from the northwest late this afternoon and evening, triggering the possibility of thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible, particularly across east, central and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for much of central and eastern Missouri through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Some of the anticipated storms could become supercells capable of producing very large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, the weather service said. The primary threat appeared to be east and south of Boone County.
Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop sharply. The weather service was forecasting a low of 41 overnight and a high of 56 Thursday, about 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
The low Thursday night was predicted to be about 31 and Friday's high was predicted at about 54. High temperatures were expected to be in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday and the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday's weather record was the second of the spring. On March 26, the city saw 1.44 inches of rainfall, eclipsing the previous record for that date of 1.25 inches set in 1890.