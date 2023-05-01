While April is typically known for its showers, Columbia only saw 0.58 inches of precipitation this year — 4.3 inches less than its average.
This makes it the second-driest April on record since the recording of precipitation levels started in 1890, according to the National Weather Service. 2018 holds the record for the driest April, in which Columbia saw 0.45 inches of precipitation.
The lack of precipitation was caused by “a change in weather patterns that caused most of the rain to stay either north or south of Columbia,” said Melissa Byrd, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Missouri’s drought alert ended March 1. The alert was set to end on Dec. 1, 2022, but was extended by Gov. Mike Parson due to continuous drought conditions.
Ethan Miller, the district manager for the Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the conservation district has already started to see the effects on the soil.
Miller said that as farmers and livestock producers get ready for growth season and livestock production, the lack of precipitation combined with warm weather has created a loss in soil water. This has allowed for a decrease in the growth of forage crops, which livestock graze on, Miller said.
This decrease can cause problems later in the year during hay production, in which livestock do not have enough hay to eat. It can cause producers to kill off some of their livestock, Miller added.
Grow crops — such as corn and soybeans — are also affected, as they have no water for germination. This can result in significant yield loss, Miller noted.