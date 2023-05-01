While April is typically known for its showers, Columbia only saw 0.58 inches of precipitation this year — 4.3 inches less than its average.

This makes it the second-driest April on record since the recording of precipitation levels started in 1890, according to the National Weather Service. 2018 holds the record for the driest April, in which Columbia saw 0.45 inches of precipitation.

