Columbia sees temperature record set on Friday

Elijah McHugh plays in the cool water

Elijah McHugh plays in the cool water at the splash pad at Stephens Lake Park on Friday in Columbia. “It feels nice,” McHugh said. “It cools me down.”

Columbia set a record for the highest minimum temperature for June 18 at 78 degrees, breaking the previous record of 75 degrees set in 2018.

The city did not, however, break the record for the highest temperature. That record is 100 degrees, set in 1953. High temperatures on Friday remained in the upper 90s.

People swim in the lake

People swim in the lake Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. According to the National Weather Service, the high for Columbia was 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service was predicting the heat wave would continue through the weekend, with high temperatures of about 96 Saturday and Sunday and heat indices in the low 100s. Overnight lows were forecast to be 71 Saturday night and 68 Sunday.

A cold front was expected to move through the area Monday, when highs were predicted to reach only 78. Highs the rest of the week were forecast to creep back up through the 80s and into the low 90s by Friday.

Claudia Young plays in the water

Claudia Young, 8, plays in the water Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Claudia played in the water with her twin sister, Elise, and many other kids.
Shoes sit in the sand

Shoes sit in the sand Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “It’s too hot out here,” beach attendee Laura Pearson said.
Lucas Fox and his brother Jude Greene climb on rocks

Lucas Fox, right, and his brother Jude Greene climb on rocks Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Fox and Greene played with a frisbee before heading to the shade.
Kenny Williams builds a sandcastle

Kenny Williams builds a sandcastle Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Williams was at the lake with his sons Eli, Shiloh and Micah.
Kenny Williams builds a sandcastle

Kenny Williams builds a sandcastle Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “Well, we get be kids again,” Williams said as he spent time with his kids at the lake.
Lindsey McHugh plays in the water

Lindsey McHugh, left, plays in the water as her mother Blakely McHugh watches Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The city recorded one of its hottest days, with the temperature rising to 95 degrees Fahrenheit according to the Sanborn Field weather station.
Kerlie Ditter and Addison Cotton beat the heat at the splash pad

Kerlie Ditter, right, and 17-month-old daughter Addison Cotton beat the heat at the splash pad Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “The weather is nice to come out today, and she is having fun,” Ditter said.
  • Shulei is a general assignment reporter of Summer 2021. She can be reached at (573) 476-9949 and sj7n4@mail.missouri.edu.

