Columbia sees temperature record set on Friday

Lindsey McHugh, left, plays in the water as her mother Blakely McHugh watches Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The city recorded one of its hottest days, with the temperature rising to 95 degrees Fahrenheit according to the Sanborn Field weather station.
Kerlie Ditter, right, and 17-month-old daughter Addison Cotton beat the heat at the splash pad Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “The weather is nice to come out today, and she is having fun,” Ditter said.
Columbia set a record for the highest minimum temperature for June 18 at 78 degrees, breaking the previous record of 75 degrees set in 2018.
The city did not, however, break the record for the highest temperature. That record is 100 degrees, set in 1953. High temperatures on Friday remained in the upper 90s.
The National Weather Service was predicting the heat wave would continue through the weekend, with high temperatures of about 96 Saturday and Sunday and heat indices in the low 100s. Overnight lows were forecast to be 71 Saturday night and 68 Sunday.
A cold front was expected to move through the area Monday, when highs were predicted to reach only 78. Highs the rest of the week were forecast to creep back up through the 80s and into the low 90s by Friday.