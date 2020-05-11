At 5:13 a.m. Monday, Columbia’s temperature dipped to 36 degrees, setting a record low temperature for May 11, according to National Weather Service data.

The previous record was set in 1990 at 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, setting a record that would stand for the next 30 years.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 55 and low of 48 on Tuesday, with a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, with rain becoming more likely Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will start to warm up into the high 70s.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at gczd42@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Hi! I am an Assistant City Editor for the education beat, which means I help with breaking news and all things K-12 or higher education. Any tips or story ideas can be sent to me at hlht46@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.