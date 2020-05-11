At 5:13 a.m. Monday, Columbia’s temperature dipped to 36 degrees, setting a record low temperature for May 11, according to National Weather Service data.
The previous record was set in 1990 at 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, setting a record that would stand for the next 30 years.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 55 and low of 48 on Tuesday, with a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, with rain becoming more likely Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will start to warm up into the high 70s.