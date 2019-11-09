A dog named Gunner was the 12,000th surgery at The Spay Neuter Project, a Columbia clinic.
Gunner's owners, Larry and Mary Winn, posed for a photo Nov. 7 before taking their dog home to Harrisburg to recover.
The Spay Neuter Project is an effort by No Kill Columbia to reduce the number of unwanted pets in mid-Missouri by providing spaying and neutering services and vaccinations. It is a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals's National Spay Neuter Response Team training program.
The organization opened in 2015 and reached 10,000 surgeries in April.
Janeene Johnston, executive director of the organization, said that spaying and neutering pets keeps unwanted animals from overwhelming shelters and rescues.
"Our mission is to remove financial barriers so all pet owners can spay and neuter their pets and provide them with life-saving vaccines," Johnston said in a news release.
The Missourian reported in October that the number of animals euthanized in shelters in America has declined by more than 40% in eight years. The Central Missouri Humane Society has been able to find homes for 98% of the 3,000 animals it takes in every year.
The Spay Neuter Project offers its services by appointment, Tuesday through Friday. The organization will offer its next monthly walk-in vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 206 Austin Ave.