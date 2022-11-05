When Ivonne Ramirez crossed the border from Mexico to the U.S. with her family at 8 years old, she didn’t know it was illegal. Ramirez spoke about her experiences at the Columbia Stands with Dreamers event on Saturday, a reference to the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors, or DREAM, Act.
This is a bill that was never passed by Congress but was intended to protect certain immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. It was introduced for the first time in 2001; since then, there have been several versions introduced, including two that are currently in Congress.
“We came here as children, and we were told to come here,” said Ramirez, who is part of the immigration task force for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. “This is the only home that we know, and we want to stay here.”
The event took place outside the Boone County Courthouse with speakers including Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, businessman Randy Minchew and local faith leaders. Advocates called for Congress to pass legislation that would protect “Dreamers” by creating a pathway to citizenship.
After Ramirez graduated from high school in 2012, the administration of former President Barack Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It protected her — and all undocumented immigrants brought to the country before the age of 16 — from deportation, enabling them to work and study legally in the U.S.
The program, which must be approved every two years by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, does not provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients to stay in the U.S., said Belem Gomez Cruz, another DACA recipient who attended the event.
“The bill, if it passes Congress, can change our lives, and hopefully we don’t live in fear like we are right now,” Ramirez said to the crowd.
Jason Lief, from the National Immigration Forum, organized the event and said that supporting immigration is a bipartisan issue.
DACA recipients, who are not allowed to vote, used the opportunity to encourage the Columbia community to vote in favor of lawmakers who support immigration.
The event also included Mexican food and live music. It became a moment of celebration for immigrants’ contributions to American society and an opportunity for DACA recipients to connect.
For Fernando Jimenez, a DACA recipient who is now a teacher at Columbia Public Schools, it’s important to move past the negative connotations toward “Dreamers.”
“We’re part of the community,” Jimenez said. “We can be educators, nurses, we can work in government, we can do other things like that. We’re basically an unknown backbone to this country.”