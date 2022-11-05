When Ivonne Ramirez crossed the border from Mexico to the U.S. with her family at 8 years old, she didn’t know it was illegal. Ramirez spoke about her experiences at the Columbia Stands with Dreamers event on Saturday, a reference to the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors, or DREAM, Act.

This is a bill that was never passed by Congress but was intended to protect certain immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. It was introduced for the first time in 2001; since then, there have been several versions introduced, including two that are currently in Congress.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you