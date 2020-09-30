The City of Columbia Stormwater Utility is holding a meeting to discuss the upcoming Hickman, Sixth and Seventh Street Stormwater Improvements Project.
Attendees will be discussing plans to reduce flooding from stormwater, as well as replacing a failing box culvert near Sixth Street and Hickman Avenue, according to a news release. Staff have evaluated more options after hearing ideas from the affected property owners, the neighborhood and city council. These options will be reviewed at the meeting.
This meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. in the Columbia Public Schools parking lot near the intersection of Sixth Street and Hickman Avenue.
The public will be allowed to review information and diagrams showing preliminary concepts. City staff will also be present to answer questions. All interested parties are welcome.