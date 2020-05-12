New York State Police arrested Keith Edwin Brodie on Monday morning, a suspect on Missouri’s most wanted list.
Brodie, 41, has warrants in Missouri for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Brodie is also wanted in New Jersey for a violation of a court order and stalking.
He will be held without bond in the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse, New York, until extradition proceedings can be held.
Brodie was a suspect in a Feb. 20 police-involved shooting on Nebo Cemetery Road and Route UU in Columbia, according to the release. The release also said he hit a CPD officer with his truck when leaving the scene.
"We appreciate our law enforcement partners in Syracuse for their assistance on this case," CPD said in the release.
CPD urges people with more information on this case to contact them at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.