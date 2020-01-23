EquipmentShare, a high-tech rental company that opened its headquarters in 2015 in Columbia , is looking to hire hundreds of new employees statewide.
The company has around 1,300 employees nationwide, but William “Willy” Schlacks, one of the founders, foresees doubling that number by the end of the year, with about 800 of those jobs in Missouri.
“I would anticipate at least we hire about 100 people a month,” Schlacks said.
Schlacks and his brother, Jabbok, started the company in San Francisco but wanted to move back to their native Missouri. Schlacks said Missouri has that “hardworking Midwestern humility and integrity” he couldn’t find in a big coastal city.
“There was a lot of interest and investors wanting us to keep it in San Francisco," Schlacks said. "We didn’t really consider it. You know, we knew this is a global company at the end of the day, but we understand the value — and many people don’t — of what we can find in Missouri.”
Gov. Mike Parson attended the expansion announcement Thursday morning. He said the company offers an opportunity Missouri citizens can look forward to and the state needs to work to keep companies like EquipmentShare.
“We want these companies to stay here, we want to retain them here. We want them to grow here,” Parson said.
He joked with Schlacks about his time in California.
“Him being a Missouri boy and from Fulton, Missouri, he went to San Francisco,” Parson said. “Common sense prevailed, and he came back to Missouri.”
EquipmentShare offers rentals of everything from small tools to earth-moving equipment. And the company uses technological innovations such as key pads to operate the equipment and real-time cameras to ensure safe use and productivity.
The new positions are not limited to STEM-related training. The company hopes to hire in departments including finance and customer service, in addition to automation and robotics.
EquipmentShare is a global company and has 45 locations, but the brothers plan for it to be headquartered in Columbia for “a couple centuries.”
Parson said this can only be a good reflection of Missouri: “This is a perfect example of a win-win story,” Parson said.
