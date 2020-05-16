A 16-year-old boy was transported to University Hospital after fleeing police and crashing into a guardrail early Saturday morning.

According to a MSHP crash report, the crash occurred northbound of the U.S. 63 connector with I-70 just before 1 a.m.

The teen was exiting the interstate while fleeing police a little after midnight when he crashed the car into a guardrail.

The report says he was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The car was totaled.

Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers that the northbound lanes on the 63 connector were closed while crews responded to the crash.

It is unknown whether the teen faces charges.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

