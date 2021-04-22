Columbia teens suit up for prom

Dalton Collins and Trevor Hageman look through a tuxedo lookbook Thursday at Binghams Traditional Clothing in Columbia. Collins, a junior at Fayette High School, was picking out a tuxedo for his high school prom in May.
Needles and pincushions sit on a table at Perfect Fit Alterations on Thursday in Columbia. "Last year was nothing," owner Hristina Zhelyazkova said regarding local high schools' 2020 proms that were cancelled because of COVID-19.
Binghams Traditional Clothing's Trevor Hageman waits while Dalton Collins asks his prom date a question about color coordination Thursday in Columbia. Collins is a junior at Fayette High School who made the drive to Columbia to rent a tuxedo for his school's prom.
Trevor Hageman flips through a book of bowtie and vest options for a client Thursday at Binghams Traditional Clothing in Columbia. "We've had 15 to 20 guys come in for tuxes for prom this year," Hageman said.
Dresses hang from a rack Tuesday at Alterations Unlimited in Columbia. Two different proms are planned for this weekend, Rock Bridge High School and Battle High School, neither of which had proms last year.
High school prom is a longstanding tradition that typically caps off one’s junior or senior year. Last year, many high schools had to cancel their proms because of COVID-19. Now, local tailors and alteration shops are busy preparing tuxedos and dresses for high school students to show up and show off in.
"Last year was nothing," said owner of Perfect Fit Alterations Hristina Zhelyazkova, “ this year the girls are so excited … some girls came early, starting in February, some girls wait until the last minute.”
Downtown, Binghams Traditional Clothing has been busy helping young men pick out tuxedos and find their size. Perfect Fit Alterations is also helping on Broadway, making lots of prom dress alterations. The two stores both said that they had almost no sales in the 2020 prom season, but this year things have definitely picked up.
“We’re running 100% ahead of last year,” Bingham’s David Danuser said with a smile, “Compared to two years ago, we’re still doing better.”