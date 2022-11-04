The record for Columbia's warmest low temperature on Nov. 4 is expected to be broken Friday.

The current record is from over 100 years ago, at 58 degrees in 1895. Friday night's temperature will likely be in the high 60s after sunset, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Reporter, Fall 2021 Studying Reporting/Writing Journalism Reach me at kme3m6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

