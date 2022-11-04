The record for Columbia's warmest low temperature on Nov. 4 is expected to be broken Friday.
This expected record temperature comes after Thursday's high, which tied with the all-time record of 79 degrees from 1987.
The warmer weather comes from strong southern winds pulling in the warm air, said Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 meteorologist.
"(When) we combine that with cloud cover that increased through the overnight hours," Beckwith said, "the cloud cover acts like a blanket and it holds in that heat."
Storms are expected Friday, with a chance of thunder starting around 7 p.m. This will adjust start times for a few different sports games, the Missourian reported.
Friday is expected to have a high of 78 degrees at 4 p.m. Saturday will be cooler, with a predicted high of 54 degrees, according to the weather service.