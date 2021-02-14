A 28-person plow crew reported at 7 a.m. Sunday to respond to more wintry weather in Columbia.
Plow crews will primarily attend to first, second and third priority routes throughout the city.
According to a City of Columbia Public Works press release, snowfall is predicted on and off through 6 p.m. Monday with an accumulation of three to six inches.
The Missouri Department of Transportation advised drivers to avoid traveling Sunday through Monday and to monitor weather forecasts and icy road conditions in the mid-Missouri area in their latest press release. High amounts of snow are expected along and south of I-70. Morning and evening commutes are likely to be heavily impacted.
To those who must travel in this icy climate, the Department of Transportation advised drivers to keep a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone and extra provisions in case of an emergency, such as water, blankets, snacks and gloves.
Drivers can keep an eye on road conditions in Missouri using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map and the City of Columbia’s Public Works Snow and Ice Management website, CoMoSnow.gov.