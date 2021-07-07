The city will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Volunteer Columbia on Thursday evening at Stephens Lake Park.
The event will acknowledge the efforts of volunteers who have helped city government during the past year.
Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the park and include the Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater Concert Series with the Columbia Community Band at 7 p.m.
This event will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Volunteer Columbia, which seeks help picking litter, staffing festivals and special events and keeping the community safe.
During Columbia’s 2020 fiscal year, volunteers worked more than 25,000 hours for city programs and events. These hours are almost worth $645,000 based on the national value for volunteer services, according to a city news release.
Volunteer service to Columbia, however, was reduced by a third in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Those who want to learn more about volunteering opportunities in Columbia can call Volunteer Programs at 874.7499 or visit the CoMo.gov website.