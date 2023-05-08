As city staff prepares to hire a consultant to develop strategies for improving the energy efficiency of rental properties, it has conducted a survey and focus groups to determine how tenants, property owners and community organizations feal about the subject.
Eric Hempel, manager of Columbia’s Office of Sustainability, presented the results of the study at the May 1 meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The Boone County Community Service sDepartment and the Office of Sustainability are considering a joint project to address energy efficiency in rental housing.
The study, which was part of the city’s Rental Energy Efficiency project, found that while tenants tend to prioritize utility costs and environmental impact, most do not want to pay more in rent to achieve that efficiency. Most property owners, however, want to pass the costs of energy efficiency improvements to their tenants.
The study suggested the city focus on four main issues:
- Housing affordability
- Housing availability
- Market feasibility
- Education
Achieving the goals outlined in the study, the city hopes, will continue its work toward balancing the priorities of energy efficiency policies while keeping costs low to tenants and property owners.
Housing availability, affordability and market feasibility
Factors that need to be considered when the city evaluates its goals include reducing demand on utilities and making sure the the benefits of energy efficiency outweigh the increased cost to tenants or the risk that housing might be demolished and taken off the market.
One main concern of tenants in the study included any policy that did not consider the impact on housing availability or the amount of work upgrades or repairs to their homes would take. Tenants in a focus groups said they would support having the city provide property owners with “free or low-cost insulation kits” to make the upgrades and improvement projects more affordable.
Low-income people have the potential to be most impacted by the cost of renovations because most of their housing is older, requiring more improvements and bigger renovation projects that could push their rental costs up.
The city’s plans to develop more energy efficient standards raised concerns among some owners of small businesses and rental housing, who said they would have to charge tenants more in rent to help offset the costs of improvements. It also could force some rental businesses to turn to larger managers, pushing Columbia’s rental properties into more of a monopoly of large corporations and housing management.
Property owners and managers who participated in a focus group said their biggest concern about improvedd energy efficiency was the “cost and feasibility.” The property owners suggested the city provide subsidies, tax credits and other financial incentives.
Participants also worried about the feasibility of improvements, such as the comfort of tenants and advanced notices of improvements. They said guidelines applying to all rental properties could be unfair, as some buildings require more work than others. They also said displacing residents during renovations would be inconvenient.
Importance of education
Tenants in the study said they wanted more education about energy efficiency, such as information about how to access resources, clearer accountability for managers and owners, how to get inspection records and how to report property management issues.
One city goal is to apply Home Energy Scores to rental properties, but stakeholders concluded tenants would need to know how to use that that information.
The study also concluded property owners need to be educated on the importance of energy efficiency.
Hempel said improvements to rental housing would result in lower maintenance costs, which could motivate tenants to stay in their housing longer. He also said energy efficiency would reduce emissions and be safer for the environment.
In the long run, Hempel said, those with energy efficient housing would be less reliant on energy assistance programs.
“If we can remove some of the workload on energy assistance groups, that frees up their capacity to help folks in other areas,” Hempel said.
Hempel said the city will hire a contractor to further evaluate how to implement energy efficiency policies while keeping housing costs competitive.