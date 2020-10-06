Temperatures this week will be 10 to 15 degrees higher than average, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
During the first week of October, temperatures in Columbia would typically average a high of 70 degrees F, according to National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Brad Charboneaua . Wednesday's high is predicted to be 86 degrees.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through at least Monday, with lows in the high 50s to mid-60s.
Charboneau said this is due to a high pressure build-up in the atmosphere.
"This is really happening over the central United States," he said. "It's reminiscent of something you would see in the summertime. It's pretty dry, which allows temperatures to build up."
Despite that, the week's temperatures are unlikely to break any records, Charboneau said. According to the National Weather Service website, record daily highs for this week fall in the low- to mid-90s.
Cooler average high temperatures are expected to return early next week.