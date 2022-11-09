Temperatures in Columbia are expected to go into the high 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999. The high temperatures are uncommon for the area in November and are above normal conditions for this week. 

Surrounding areas are also expected to have similar weather conditions. 

  Community reporter, fall 2022

