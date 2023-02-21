The Columbia Solid Waste Utility is inviting members of the community to a public meeting about the future of the recycling process. The meeting is in partnership with city consultant RRT Design and Construction and will be held March 7, according to a news release.
The open house will give members of the public the opportunity to talk with city staff regarding potential changes coming to the city recycling system. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Activities and Recreational Center, located at 1701 W. Ash St.