The City of Columbia will roll out a program called ResourceX in August that residents will be able to use to submit project proposals and view how the city has spent the $25.2 million it is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
City of Columbia spokesperson Sydney Olsen said Tuesday that residents will be able to access ResourceX on the BeHeardCoMo website, the “landing spot for all things ARPA.”
The site currently hosts an information page on the Rescue Plan funds and the ARPA Community Survey, which residents can take to supply feedback on how the city should spend the second half of the funds.
The survey will close June 30, and about 1,700 people had taken it as of Tuesday afternoon. Residents can get a paper copy of the survey at the ARC, city hall, the Columbia Public Library, the Armory Sports and Recreation Center and the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
The city last fall earmarked the first $12.5 million of the funds toward homelessness, workforce development, community violence and behavioral and mental health services. However, Olsen said the city has only allocated around $1 million — it was put toward workforce development.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner said at the city council’s regular meeting Monday that she has heard from constituents who believed the city had already spent the first half of the money. She said she wanted to clear up the misconception so people would know the city appreciates their feedback.
“They’re asking, ‘What did you spend it on? Why do you want my feedback on another $12.5 million when you can’t even tell me what you did with the first half?’” Waner said. “That’s causing some issues with people wanting to provide input on how to spend the second half of the money because they think we’ve already emptied the piggy bank and we haven’t addressed anything.”
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said at the Monday meeting that the city was considering a dashboard to make the city’s spending of the funds publicly available.
Kari Utterback, who works for the city’s health department and is helping to lead the community survey team, said her team would hold focus groups after the survey closes to get a fuller picture of citizens’ priorities.
The feedback from the community survey and focus groups will culminate in a report to the council that will outline the community’s priorities for the funding. People or groups will then be able to submit project proposals that fit into one or more of those priorities through ResourceX, Olsen said.
ResourceX will also include a reporting mechanism that will display the progress of these projects, she said.
Olsen said the city decided to implement a centralized dashboard because COVID-19 has affected everyone in Columbia, so everyone has an interest in how the city spends the funds. The American Rescue Plan Act was intended to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on state and local governments.
“The big thing we want to remain committed to in this process of ARPA funding is transparency,” Olsen said. “I think having that tool that will help us easily track where we’re at in the process and then relay that to citizens is really important.”