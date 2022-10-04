The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
“Our goal is to make local government more responsive, more agile, more efficient, as well as to begin to utilize data to make decisions,” said Eric Keck of ResourceX, the company contracted to help develop the portal.
Plans to launch the portal by August were announced in June, but taking extra time allowed for more focus groups to gather residents’ thoughts on how ARPA funds should be spent, city public information officer Sydney Olsen told the Missourian in an email.
The portal is designed to make it simple for individuals or groups to submit ideas and supporting information.
The information they provide, such as details about their organization, a description of their proposal, the idea’s equity-mindedness and its connection to the focuses identified by Council, will factor into how the submission is scored, according to the presentation.
Submitters will also be asked to detail how their program will achieve its goals, why it's needed and who will be impacted. In addition, they will be asked for a budget template and be given the opportunity to upload documents relevant to their proposal.
Final scores will consider demonstration of need, efficiency, equity impact, outcome measurement, sustainability and the city’s ARPA priorities — addressing community violence, mental health, homelessness and workforce development.
Matthew Lue, the city’s director of finance, said the portal will work as an initial screening for ideas that might then move on to a formal request for proposal, where they can be subjected to more questions.
Lue said the portal will open Oct. 10 at the latest and will remain open until at least Nov. 7. Then, the city will begin focusing on the second portion of ARPA funds received this year.