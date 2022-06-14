The city of Columbia will officially observe Juneteenth for the first time since it became a federal holiday last year.
City buildings will be closed on Monday for the holiday that recognizes the date in 1865 when Black slaves in Texas were told that they were free.
To commemorate the holiday, the community will hold a wide range of celebrations.
The Rev. James "Rev" Gray, founder of the CoMo Juneteenth Celebration, said, “This is long overdue, we need to celebrate everybody’s culture, no matter what."
Gray started the Juneteenth Parade in Columbia last year to honor the new national holiday, signed into law June 17, 2021.
This year, around 100 organizations are expected to participate, a notable increase from 40 organizations that participated last year, Gray said. These groups include high schools, churches, Greek organizations, banks, and more.
All of these organizations coming together for the parade is exactly what Gray said he wants for the community — “togetherness."
“The perception of African Americans seeming different comes from within and that’s something that each individual with broad opinions believe," said Gray. "So why not bring us together so we can understand one another?"
To recognize the role of music and African American spirituals during the time of slavery, on Friday The Missouri Symphony will hold a special Juneteenth concert, Singing in the Key of Freedom.
Trent Rash, executive director of the Missouri Symphony, said, “It’s been really great to show this synthesis that can happen with music, that is traditional music of BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) individuals and pairing it with symphonic music. I think it’s created a really inspirational program.”
The concert's artistic director and guest conductor, Brandon Boyd, said the concert will consist of several genres including Black folk songs, soul, blues and gospel.
“The concert will explore how Black musicians have secularized the sanctified with expressive vocals, stirring lyrics, and deep rhythmic feeling, drawn from their classical roots and found freedom in being free to write from their hearts,” Boyd said.
Sydney Olsen, the city public information officer, said in an email, "The city will be observing Juneteenth. City buildings will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the holiday. This is the first year the city is formally recognizing the holiday."
Additionally, Boone County offices and University of Missouri campuses will be closed on Monday in celebration of the holiday.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library system will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Among the events:
Juneteenth History Exhibit
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until June 30 at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center
Juneteenth PBS Short Film Series at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center
"A Place for Families" — 6 p.m on Wednesday
"Soldiers, Cowboys and Indians" — 6 p.m. on Monday
"Spotlight on Unsung Heroes" — 6 p.m. on June 29
Family Fun Fest: Juneteenth Jamboree
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Cosmopolitan Park.
Coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation, attendees can learn about the importance of Juneteenth through music, arts, dance, and other activities.
Juneteenth Celebration for Small Businesses Expo
1 p.m. to 8 p.m on Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Quarry Park
This event hosted by Extravagantly Lit, Cakez Customs and the Columbia African American Business Alliance provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate Juneteenth by supporting local businesses.
Singing in the Key of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Missouri Theatre.
Shelter Insurance and Soul Sessions Juneteenth event
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Shelter Gardens
The event will have live music, poetry, and food trucks with a main band performance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local black owned businesses will also be in attendance.
Juneteenth Parade and Festival.
10 a.m on Saturday, beginning at First Baptist Church and ending at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
A festival will be held immediately after at Douglass Park with free food, music, and karaoke.
Juneteenth Festival
2 p.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Douglass Park.