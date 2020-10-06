The city of Columbia portal allowing small businesses with fewer than five employees to apply for loans to assist with challenges related to COVID-19 will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The city's Housing Programs Division, which is administering the loans, said in a Tuesday news release that funding remains available. It has approved 20 of 38 applications thus far.

The portal will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible businesses may receive a $5,000 forgivable loan to cover business interruption, adaptation and resiliency expenses in response to the impact of COVID-19.

A list of program guidelines and required application materials can be found on the city's website

Central Missouri Community Action's Women's Business Center is available to help businesses navigate the application process. Contact info can be found on its website, the city news release said.

Housing Programs Division Manager Randy Cole said in an email to the Missourian that all 20 of the businesses that have been approved thus far are owned by minorities and/or women.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

