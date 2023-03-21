After years of public debate, the Columbia City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance that authorizes a switch to roll carts for curbside trash collection, outlines the rules for how customers will use them and sets the monthly rates that households will be billed under the new system. Here’s what residential trash customers need to know.
When does the change take effect?
On March 4, 2024.
Why the delay?
The city needs time to obtain the carts, to acquire the automated collection trucks it will lease for the new system and to educate the public about the changes. The city plans to hire an education and communications consultant to help the public learn about the transition.
Will I have to buy a roll cart?
No. The roll carts will be provided by the city, and the cost of the bins will be built into monthly bills.
What size carts can I choose, and how much will each cost?
The city will offer 35-, 65- and 95-gallon carts.
- Those who choose 35-gallon carts will be charged $12.87 per month.
- Those who choose 65-gallon carts will be charged $17.37 per month.
- Those who choose 95-gallon carts will be charged $22.50 per month.
Residential customers who believe they need more than one 95-gallon cart will be charged $13.50 per month for each additional cart they get.
How much trash will fit into each of those roll cart sizes?
Generally, a 35-gallon bin will hold about two kitchen-size trash bags, a 65-gallon bin will hold about four, and a 95-gallon bag will hold six or more.
What if I want to switch to a different size roll cart?
Households can do this for free within 120 days of receiving their cart. After that, there will be a one-time charge of $25 for switching cart sizes.
How do those monthly rates compare to the amount the city charges now?
Single-family residents with curbside collection pay $17.37 per month.
Where should I set my cart when it’s time for my trash to be collected?
Customers can place their roll carts on the public curb or alley adjacent to their property. Multiple roll carts must have at least three feet of space between them, and carts must be eight feet away from any other object, such as mail boxes and cars. There also must be at least 15 feet of vertical clearance above them.
When can I set my cart at the curb, and when should I remove it?
Residents can place roll carts at the public curb or alley no earlier than 4 p.m. the day before collection and no later than 6:30 a.m. on collection day. They must be removed by 10 p.m. on collection day.
What if my roll cart needs to be emptied before my usual collection day?
You can have your trash bin emptied early for a fee. Those with 35-gallon carts will be charged $7.70 per collection, those with 65-gallon carts will be charged $12.20 per collection, and those with 95-gallon carts will be charged $16.70 per collection.
Does my trash have to be in bags inside the cart?
No, but customers will be responsible for ensuring the lid of their roll cart is closed in order for trash to be collected.
What sorts of things can I not put in my roll cart?
Customers will be prohibited from putting ashes, coals, bulky items, rocks, dirt or construction debris inside a roll cart.
Can I still ask the city to pick up bulky items at the curb?
Yes. Bulky items are things such as furniture that won’t fit inside a roll cart. They do not include major appliances. Residential trash customers can still schedule one bulky item pickup for year at no extra charge. The charge for each additional scheduled bulky item collection is $21.50 for the first item and $5 for each additional item.
What if I have a disability or am otherwise unable to get my roll cart to the curb and back?
Customers who are physically unable to transport their roll carts may receive “house collection,” which requires certification from a health care professional that demonstrates the person cannot move their roll cart from their property to the curb.
What if my cart is damaged, stolen or missing?
Residents can notify the city if roll carts are stolen, damaged or missing. Damaged carts will be replaced by the city, but customers can be charged for damage “beyond normal wear and tear.”
Do I have to keep my cart clean?
Residents must keep carts reasonably clean to avoid attracting rodents, flies, pests or causing a health concern.
What will happen with the city’s recycling service?
There are no plans at this point to change the city’s recycling services, but a consultant is working with the city to assess the service and the materials recovery facility at the landfill to determine whether changes are warranted.
How much will the switch to roll carts cost the city?
City staff estimates the purchase of roll carts and lease of new trash trucks will cost $3 million in fiscal 2023. The cost of leasing the trash trucks in subsequent years is estimated at $900,000 per year.