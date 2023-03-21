After years of public debate, the Columbia City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance that authorizes a switch to roll carts for curbside trash collection, outlines the rules for how customers will use them and sets the monthly rates that households will be billed under the new system. Here’s what residential trash customers need to know.

When does the change take effect?

