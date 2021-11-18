A nonprofit organization stepped up to continue the Columbia tradition founded by Almeta Crayton in 1997, making “A Time to Give Thanks” the 24th annual community Thanksgiving meal.
Nonprofit organization Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is sponsoring this year’s “A Time to Give Thanks” feast, free to all, at the Columbia Senior Center.
The event was previously held by Almeta Crayton’s Everybody Eats, a nonprofit organization created to help support the community of Columbia during the Thanksgiving holiday. Powerhouse Community Development Corporation will be picking up where Crayton’s organization left off.
“We found out that the meal wasn’t going to be done here, and we knew that there would be a void, and so we wanted to make sure that the community was still taken care of because we know the need is here,” PCDC executive administrator Erika Buford said.
Everybody Eats founder Crayton was a council member from 1999 to 2008. She began the organization in 1997, aiming to provide more community resources to those in need.
Her godson Kentrell Minton continued hosting the annual meal after Crayton died in 2013. However, Minton himself passed away unexpectedly last year a few weeks before the event, leaving a gap in the community that PCDC was able to fill.
“The leadership is different, but I think that people’s hearts are the same,” Buford said. “We want to make sure that everyone is fed, and we’re coming together as a community to make sure that people are welcome.”
This year will mark the 24th annual Thanksgiving meal offered to the Columbia area, and PCDC CEO Charles Stephenson hopes to continue Crayton and Minton’s tradition of giving and care.
“She’s passed away, but her spirit lives, you know,” Stephenson said, remembering Crayton. “It’s not in a person. It’s not a thing. It is in the effort and energy that we put forth. I believe her presence is going to be here.”
The PCDC is also putting together Thanksgiving meal donations across central Missouri and a similar community meal event in Marshall, in Saline County. Stephenson said he hopes “A Time to Give Thanks” will lift spirits after the past two years.
“It’s just a day of sharing love,” Stephenson said. “The time to just take a Kodak moment and stop, reset the tape and remember in the midst of all this we have so much to be thankful for.”
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the ways in which people could safely come together, and in 2020, the event was reduced to a Thanksgiving meal drive-thru. Buford said she looks forward to having the community together again this year.
“I think being isolated last year and being able to be together this year, it’ll bring something special, you know,” Buford said. “We’ll be able to bring together great people in person.”
The organization said it will be taking preliminary precautions to ensure the event runs smoothly, including taking temperatures of participants and monitoring the CDC guidelines.
Stephenson said staff will wear masks. “We definitely want to keep everybody safe in this environment,” he said.
All are welcome to “A Time to Give Thanks,” which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Columbia Senior Center. The meal will provide a variety of classic Thanksgiving menu items including ham, mashed potatoes, turkey, green beans and desserts.
“It really means something to the city,” Stephenson said. “I’m just excited to come on out and that we found a way to keep this alive.”
The organization will also be taking part in a Thanksgiving meal box distribution, donating holiday meals to those in need. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkade Center in Columbia.