Transit and Parking Manager Leah Christian announced her resignation Thursday evening at a Parking Transit Advisory Commission, effective Dec. 20.
The reason for her departure is unknown.
Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said Friday that he was not made aware of Christian’s resignation, but Public Works Director Dave Nichols will set up and fill the position in December.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas said in a text message that he was “very disappointed” to learn of Christian’s resignation.
“Leah had a bold vision for transit in Columbia and worked extremely hard to make it a reality,” Thomas said. “I wish her the very best in her next position.”
Thomas also said he was unaware of a specific reason for her resignation.
The Missourian was unable to reach Christian for comment.