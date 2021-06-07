Columbia households will begin receiving vouchers for trash and recycle bags in the mail next week, according to a city news release Monday.
Customers will receive two vouchers for a 26-count of black refuse bags and one voucher for 18 blue recycling bags.
Additional trash bags can be purchased in packs of five for $10. The $2-per-bag charge covers salaries, vehicle maintenance and the landfill disposal fee associated with throwing out more trash.
The vouchers will be perforated, so customers should separate and use them as needed. They cannot be duplicated because they are tracked by bar code.
If customers don't receive their vouchers in the mail by June 25, they may contact WasteZero, the city's bag contractor, 800-866-3954 or customerservice@wastezero.com.